Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) went up by 5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s stock price has collected 10.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Gladstone Land Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ :LAND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAND is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Gladstone Land Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.29, which is -$1.22 below the current price. LAND currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAND was 270.02K shares.

LAND’s Market Performance

LAND stocks went up by 10.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.43% and a quarterly performance of 12.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Gladstone Land Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.30% for LAND stocks with a simple moving average of 22.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAND stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LAND by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for LAND in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $24 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to LAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

LAND Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAND rose by +10.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, Gladstone Land Corporation saw 83.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.48 for the present operating margin

+60.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gladstone Land Corporation stands at +11.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), the company’s capital structure generated 170.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.00. Total debt to assets is 61.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67.