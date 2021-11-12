Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) went up by 14.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.44. The company’s stock price has collected 15.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Edgewell Personal Care Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides 2022 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE :EPC) Right Now?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $2.33 above the current price. EPC currently public float of 54.10M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPC was 389.37K shares.

EPC’s Market Performance

EPC stocks went up by 15.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.78% and a quarterly performance of -2.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Edgewell Personal Care Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.70% for EPC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EPC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPC, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

EPC Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +23.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC rose by +15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.41. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from Gaget Anne-Sophie, who sale 4,054 shares at the price of $35.69 back on Nov 24. After this action, Gaget Anne-Sophie now owns 3,273 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $144,687 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.26 for the present operating margin

+45.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 90.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.62. Total debt to assets is 36.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.