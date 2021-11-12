Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Trevi Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TRVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $8.82 above the current price. TRVI currently public float of 15.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRVI was 407.83K shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.92% and a quarterly performance of -41.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.10% for TRVI stocks with a simple moving average of -43.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $14 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TRVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2019.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TRVI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

TRVI Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2127. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. saw -51.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -67.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.98. Equity return is now at value -134.50, with -75.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.33.