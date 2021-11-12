Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) went up by 17.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected 24.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Evolv Technology Reports Strong Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EVLV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $6.05 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of EVLV was 470.86K shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

EVLV stocks went up by 24.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.57% and a quarterly performance of -21.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.27% for EVLV stocks with a simple moving average of -16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2021.

EVLV Trading at 20.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +34.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +24.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.00. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -25.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.