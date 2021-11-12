Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) went down by -5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Context Therapeutics(R) Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CNTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Context Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

CNTX currently public float of 0.33M and currently shorts hold a 14.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNTX was 5.25M shares.

CNTX’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.59% for CNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.59% for the last 200 days.

CNTX Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.91% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX fell by -4.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Oct 22. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 99,583 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Levit Alex C., the Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec of Context Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Levit Alex C. is holding 3,000 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.