Can Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Remain Competitive?

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) went down by -42.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price has collected -2.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Oncorus Reports Initial Safety, Tolerability, Immune Activation and Positive Clinical Response Data from its Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Study of ONCR-177, its Lead Viral Immunotherapy Candidate, at SITC 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncorus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.25, which is $30.89 above the current price. ONCR currently public float of 25.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCR was 92.49K shares.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.93% and a quarterly performance of 3.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Oncorus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.71% for ONCR stocks with a simple moving average of -53.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ONCR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ONCR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ONCR Trading at -36.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares sank -31.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -43.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -65.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Queva Christophe, who sale 10,656 shares at the price of $16.66 back on Jun 02. After this action, Queva Christophe now owns 47,626 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $177,529 using the latest closing price.

Queva Christophe, the CSO and SVP, Research of Oncorus Inc., sale 12,899 shares at $16.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Queva Christophe is holding 58,282 shares at $215,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

The total capital return value is set at -33.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.81. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oncorus Inc. (ONCR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.04. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.29.