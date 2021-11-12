Buy or Sell VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) went up by 5.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.45. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that VNET to Announce Unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ :VNET) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNET is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for VNET Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $197.46, which is $16.53 above the current price. VNET currently public float of 78.48M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNET was 1.07M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.24% and a quarterly performance of -8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.69% for VNET Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for VNET stocks with a simple moving average of -29.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $18.50 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc. stands at -56.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.87. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc. (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 125.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.68. Total debt to assets is 42.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.