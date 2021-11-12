Buy or Sell Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.75. The company’s stock price has collected -8.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Procore Named Philanthropist of the Year by the United States Minority Contractors Association

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PCOR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Procore Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.30, which is $25.66 above the current price. PCOR currently public float of 89.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOR was 375.49K shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stocks went down by -8.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.41% and a quarterly performance of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Procore Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.19% for PCOR stocks with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOR reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for PCOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCOR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 14th of the current year.

PCOR Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -8.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.20. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc. saw 0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Bessemer Venture Partners VIII, who sale 1,610,000 shares at the price of $93.30 back on Nov 08. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners VIII now owns 15,100,687 shares of Procore Technologies Inc., valued at $150,213,000 using the latest closing price.

WADORS PATRICIA L, the Chief Talent Officer of Procore Technologies Inc., sale 568 shares at $87.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that WADORS PATRICIA L is holding 224,907 shares at $49,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.76 for the present operating margin

+81.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc. stands at -24.02. The total capital return value is set at -21.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.