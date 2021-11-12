Buy or Sell LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) went up by 8.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :LVOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for LiveVox Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $5.32 above the current price. LVOX currently public float of 18.43M and currently shorts hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVOX was 193.77K shares.

LVOX’s Market Performance

LVOX stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of -2.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for LiveVox Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.47% for LVOX stocks with a simple moving average of -27.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVOX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LVOX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LVOX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVOX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LVOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

LVOX Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVOX rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, LiveVox Holding Inc. saw -40.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVOX starting from CLEVENGER S GREGORY, who purchase 1,262 shares at the price of $6.60 back on Aug 18. After this action, CLEVENGER S GREGORY now owns 10,000 shares of LiveVox Holding Inc., valued at $8,335 using the latest closing price.

CLEVENGER S GREGORY, the EVP and CFO of LiveVox Holding Inc., purchase 8,738 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that CLEVENGER S GREGORY is holding 8,738 shares at $55,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVOX

Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -37.90 for asset returns.