Buy or Sell Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) went up by 14.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.99. The company’s stock price has collected 13.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Centrus Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX :LEU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEU is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Centrus Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is -$49.01 below the current price. LEU currently public float of 9.93M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEU was 126.99K shares.

LEU’s Market Performance

LEU stocks went up by 13.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.15% and a quarterly performance of 246.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 713.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.94% for Centrus Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.37% for LEU stocks with a simple moving average of 170.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $16 based on the research report published on September 15th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for LEU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

LEU Trading at 75.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.46%, as shares surge +54.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +171.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.07. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp. saw 245.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from PONEMAN DANIEL B, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $52.66 back on Oct 28. After this action, PONEMAN DANIEL B now owns 63,434 shares of Centrus Energy Corp., valued at $631,896 using the latest closing price.

PONEMAN DANIEL B, the President and CEO of Centrus Energy Corp., sale 12,000 shares at $37.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that PONEMAN DANIEL B is holding 63,434 shares at $445,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.04 for the present operating margin

+36.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp. stands at +5.06. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with -5.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.