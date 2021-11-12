Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s stock price has collected -9.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.80, which is $19.55 above the current price. ACRS currently public float of 51.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRS was 421.82K shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stocks went down by -9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.23% and a quarterly performance of 3.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 315.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.45% for ACRS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ACRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

ACRS Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.38. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. saw 135.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Gordon David N., who sale 2,631 shares at the price of $16.98 back on Jul 13. After this action, Gordon David N. now owns 147,447 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., valued at $44,675 using the latest closing price.

Ali-Jackson Kamil, the Chief Legal Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,492 shares at $21.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Ali-Jackson Kamil is holding 122,196 shares at $208,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-748.52 for the present operating margin

+20.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stands at -789.17. The total capital return value is set at -77.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.06. Equity return is now at value -54.10, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.32. Total debt to assets is 19.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 136.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.