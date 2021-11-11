We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), Here is What We Found

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went up by 1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.61. The company’s stock price has collected -6.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that Limelight Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.08, which is $0.84 above the current price. LLNW currently public float of 113.52M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 1.26M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went down by -6.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.73% and a quarterly performance of 10.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Limelight Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.47% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LLNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLNW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LLNW, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

LLNW Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +17.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Limelight Networks Inc. saw -25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from PETERSCHMIDT DAVID, who sale 17,655 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Jun 04. After this action, PETERSCHMIDT DAVID now owns 76,075 shares of Limelight Networks Inc., valued at $55,260 using the latest closing price.

LENTO ROBERT A, the CEO of Limelight Networks Inc., sale 20,833 shares at $4.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that LENTO ROBERT A is holding 1,887,661 shares at $95,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.25 for the present operating margin

+35.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limelight Networks Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.25. Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.56. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.