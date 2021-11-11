Wall Street Pummels Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went up by 9.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s stock price has collected 17.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Arcos Dorados Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.69, which is $1.63 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 127.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 696.73K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went up by 17.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.56% and a quarterly performance of -7.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.43% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCO reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ARCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARCO, setting the target price at $5.60 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

ARCO Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.06 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at -7.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.23. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 802.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.92. Total debt to assets is 69.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 772.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.