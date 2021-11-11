The Chart for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Flywire Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Flywire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is $1.89 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 45.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 412.68K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.10% and a quarterly performance of 15.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.59% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of 13.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLYW, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

FLYW Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +1.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.90. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 28.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.35 for the present operating margin

+58.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -8.43. The total capital return value is set at -3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.