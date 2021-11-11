Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Revance Therapeutics Shareholder Notice

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RVNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.10, which is $14.05 above the current price. RVNC currently public float of 66.10M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVNC was 1.06M shares.

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.51% and a quarterly performance of -44.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Revance Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.90% for RVNC stocks with a simple moving average of -45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to RVNC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at -35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -36.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw -48.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Moxie Dwight, who sale 1,675 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Moxie Dwight now owns 47,804 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $50,250 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Aubrey, the President, Innovation & Tech of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,364 shares at $26.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Rankin Aubrey is holding 65,463 shares at $246,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.03 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1840.71. The total capital return value is set at -61.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.70. Equity return is now at value -103.10, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 56.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 29.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.