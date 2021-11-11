Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Just Got Our Attention

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) went up by 13.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s stock price has collected 12.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ :PXLW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXLW is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Pixelworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.88, which is $2.13 above the current price. PXLW currently public float of 48.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXLW was 2.50M shares.

PXLW’s Market Performance

PXLW stocks went up by 12.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.19% and a quarterly performance of 32.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 110.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Pixelworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.24% for PXLW stocks with a simple moving average of 31.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXLW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PXLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXLW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $7 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

PXLW Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXLW rose by +12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.35. In addition, Pixelworks Inc. saw 76.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXLW starting from Nader Elias, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Jul 30. After this action, Nader Elias now owns 343,048 shares of Pixelworks Inc., valued at $7,676 using the latest closing price.

DEBONIS TODD, the President and CEO of Pixelworks Inc., sale 196,137 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that DEBONIS TODD is holding 1,113,709 shares at $728,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.00 for the present operating margin

+49.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pixelworks Inc. stands at -64.93. The total capital return value is set at -41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.06. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 12.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.