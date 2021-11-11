National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) went down by -13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s stock price has collected -13.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Updates Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EYE) Right Now?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYE is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.64, which is $7.23 above the current price. EYE currently public float of 79.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYE was 618.62K shares.

EYE’s Market Performance

EYE stocks went down by -13.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly performance of 0.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for National Vision Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.35% for EYE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYE reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for EYE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

EYE Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.55. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc. saw 21.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from Brandman Jared, who sale 8,824 shares at the price of $55.56 back on Aug 20. After this action, Brandman Jared now owns 7,106 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc., valued at $490,235 using the latest closing price.

FAHS L READE, the Chief Executive Officer of National Vision Holdings Inc., sale 31,592 shares at $55.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that FAHS L READE is holding 612,508 shares at $1,744,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+48.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.04. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 114.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.46. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.