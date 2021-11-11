Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.82. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Capital One Financial, Waste Management, Ford, or Coinbase Global?

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Waste Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $165.07, which is $2.65 above the current price. WM currently public float of 417.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 1.45M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of 8.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Waste Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.69% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of 15.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $145 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $122, previously predicting the price at $128. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

WM Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.74. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 37.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Hemmer Tara J., who sale 12,186 shares at the price of $149.07 back on Oct 01. After this action, Hemmer Tara J. now owns 32,978 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $1,816,537 using the latest closing price.

Rankin Devina A, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Waste Management Inc., sale 33,115 shares at $155.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Rankin Devina A is holding 36,685 shares at $5,138,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.28 for the present operating margin

+27.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.78. Total debt to assets is 48.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.