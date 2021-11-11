Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) went up by 12.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s stock price has collected 21.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :PFMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFMT is at -0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Performant Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $6.81 above the current price. PFMT currently public float of 53.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFMT was 581.25K shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

PFMT stocks went up by 21.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.12% and a quarterly performance of -23.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 294.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Performant Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.75% for PFMT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFMT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for PFMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

PFMT Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT rose by +21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +276.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw 318.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 281,943 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Oct 06. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 13,438,503 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $1,007,929 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, purchase 166,299 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 13,156,560 shares at $599,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.34 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -8.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.21. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 156.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 52.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.