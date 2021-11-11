Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) went up by 7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that HyreCar to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference

Is It Worth Investing in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ :HYRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYRE is at 2.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for HyreCar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.30, which is $11.52 above the current price. HYRE currently public float of 18.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYRE was 907.62K shares.

HYRE’s Market Performance

HYRE stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.32% and a quarterly performance of -30.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for HyreCar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for HYRE stocks with a simple moving average of -42.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYRE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for HYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYRE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYRE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for HYRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HYRE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

HYRE Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYRE rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.15. In addition, HyreCar Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYRE starting from Furnari Michael, who sale 79,174 shares at the price of $17.63 back on Jul 22. After this action, Furnari Michael now owns 444,885 shares of HyreCar Inc., valued at $1,395,838 using the latest closing price.

Furnari Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of HyreCar Inc., sale 79,174 shares at $17.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Furnari Joseph is holding 468,185 shares at $1,395,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.45 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for HyreCar Inc. stands at -60.32. The total capital return value is set at -704.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,096.18. Equity return is now at value -339.30, with -134.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 260.06 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.