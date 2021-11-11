Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.76. The company’s stock price has collected 15.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Pulte Mortgage Signs Contract to Use Black Knight’s MSP Servicing System and Suite of Digital Solutions to Increase Automation and Enhance the Customer Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE :BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Black Knight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.60, which is $15.11 above the current price. BKI currently public float of 151.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKI was 672.05K shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stocks went up by 15.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.37% and a quarterly performance of 2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Black Knight Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for BKI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $83 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to BKI, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

BKI Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.14. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -10.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKI starting from Jabbour Anthony M, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $68.84 back on Sep 28. After this action, Jabbour Anthony M now owns 89,697 shares of Black Knight Inc., valued at $963,701 using the latest closing price.

Jabbour Anthony M, the Chief Executive Officer of Black Knight Inc., purchase 13,900 shares at $71.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jabbour Anthony M is holding 75,697 shares at $997,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+24.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +21.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 85.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.00. Total debt to assets is 36.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.