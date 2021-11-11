Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for APi Group Corporation (APG)

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) went up by 6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s stock price has collected 5.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that APi Group Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in APi Group Corporation (NYSE :APG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for APi Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.80, which is $0.78 above the current price. APG currently public float of 150.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APG was 1.13M shares.

APG’s Market Performance

APG stocks went up by 5.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.97% and a quarterly performance of 8.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for APi Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.16% for APG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to APG, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

APG Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +18.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 32.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from Becker Russell A., who purchase 112 shares at the price of $22.20 back on Aug 16. After this action, Becker Russell A. now owns 812 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $2,486 using the latest closing price.

Lydon Thomas A., the Chief Financial Officer of APi Group Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Lydon Thomas A. is holding 109,929 shares at $50,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at -4.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.04. Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 98.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.74. Total debt to assets is 37.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.