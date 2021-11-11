Kaleyra Inc. (KLR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) went up by 2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Kaleyra Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE :KLR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kaleyra Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.40, which is $14.46 above the current price. KLR currently public float of 25.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLR was 218.81K shares.

KLR’s Market Performance

KLR stocks went up by 8.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.93% and a quarterly performance of 10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for Kaleyra Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.47% for KLR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KLR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for KLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KLR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

KLR Trading at 14.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLR rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Kaleyra Inc. saw 31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLR starting from Calogero Dario, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $12.42 back on Sep 09. After this action, Calogero Dario now owns 5,436,081 shares of Kaleyra Inc., valued at $465,874 using the latest closing price.

Miotto Neil, the Director of Kaleyra Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Miotto Neil is holding 264,116 shares at $180,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.30 for the present operating margin

+15.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaleyra Inc. stands at -18.19. The total capital return value is set at -61.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -435.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.