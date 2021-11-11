Is SunOpta Inc. (STKL) a Keeper?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) went down by -13.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.07. The company’s stock price has collected -13.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that SunOpta Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ :STKL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STKL is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SunOpta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.80. STKL currently public float of 103.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKL was 684.16K shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL stocks went down by -13.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.21% and a quarterly performance of -34.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for SunOpta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.89% for STKL stocks with a simple moving average of -43.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to STKL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

STKL Trading at -21.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Reijn Barend, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $13.10 back on Jun 14. After this action, Reijn Barend now owns 57,341 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $196,522 using the latest closing price.

Reijn Barend, the General Manager of CPG Fruit of SunOpta Inc., sale 17,532 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Reijn Barend is holding 72,341 shares at $231,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.08 for the present operating margin

+13.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at 2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.19.

Based on SunOpta Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.33. Total debt to assets is 18.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.