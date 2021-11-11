FIGS Inc. (FIGS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) went down by -15.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that FIGS Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Raises Full Year Net Revenues Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE :FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4331.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for FIGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.55, which is $11.94 above the current price. FIGS currently public float of 82.69M and currently shorts hold a 16.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIGS was 1.76M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS stocks went down by -7.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.92% and a quarterly performance of -7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for FIGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.95% for FIGS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $43 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FIGS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

FIGS Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -20.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.01. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Tulco, LLC, who sale 6,366,670 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Sep 20. After this action, Tulco, LLC now owns 51,700,932 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $256,258,468 using the latest closing price.

Spear Catherine Eva, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of FIGS Inc., sale 1,468,324 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Spear Catherine Eva is holding 0 shares at $59,100,041 based on the most recent closing price.