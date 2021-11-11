Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Just Got Our Attention

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected 9.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Daré Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $3.72 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 2.70M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went up by 9.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.66% and a quarterly performance of -1.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5425. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.