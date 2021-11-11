Can Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Remain Competitive?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.32. The company’s stock price has collected 10.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Zeta Announces Expanded Lineup of Creatives, Entrepreneurs, And More Special Guests For Upcoming Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE :ZETA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $2.35 above the current price. ZETA currently public float of 69.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZETA was 571.02K shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stocks went up by 10.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.22% and a quarterly performance of 66.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.43% for ZETA stocks with a simple moving average of 37.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ZETA, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

ZETA Trading at 32.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +10.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stands at -14.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.64.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.