Can AC Immune SA (ACIU) Remain Competitive?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) went down by -19.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s stock price has collected -15.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that AC Immune Announces Late-Breaker Presentation by Genentech at CTAD on Phase 2 Lauriet Study of Semorinemab in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ :ACIU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIU is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AC Immune SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.86, which is $9.06 above the current price. ACIU currently public float of 27.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIU was 2.04M shares.

ACIU’s Market Performance

ACIU stocks went down by -15.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly performance of -10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for AC Immune SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.91% for ACIU stocks with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIU

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

ACIU Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU fell by -15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-405.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -401.28. The total capital return value is set at -25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.94. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 130.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.53.