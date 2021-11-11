Buy or Sell Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.74. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Station Casinos LLC Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :RRR) Right Now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRR is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.13, which is $8.06 above the current price. RRR currently public float of 64.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRR was 691.31K shares.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.83% and a quarterly performance of 21.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.27% for RRR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $62 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RRR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

RRR Trading at 0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.27. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw 106.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at -12.72. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.45. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 826.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.21. Total debt to assets is 77.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 819.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.