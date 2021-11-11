A Lesson to Learn: Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Vivid Seats to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vivid Seats Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $5.34 above the current price. SEAT currently public float of 54.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAT was 624.53K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT stocks went down by -1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.97% and a quarterly performance of 34.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Vivid Seats Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for SEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $16 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SEAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

SEAT Trading at 19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -1.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 33.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.