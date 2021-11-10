Wall Street Praises VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) After Recent Earnings Report

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE :VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for VICI Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $36.77, which is $7.53 above the current price. VICI currently public float of 535.83M and currently shorts hold a 13.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICI was 6.39M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of -3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for VICI Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for VICI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $33 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

VICI Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.84. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICI starting from Gallagher Samantha Sacks, who purchase 3,400 shares at the price of $29.25 back on Nov 04. After this action, Gallagher Samantha Sacks now owns 110,182 shares of VICI Properties Inc., valued at $99,450 using the latest closing price.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the Director of VICI Properties Inc., purchase 7,400 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R is holding 4,500 shares at $218,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.68 for the present operating margin

+98.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +72.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.81. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.