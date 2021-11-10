Wall Street Praises Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) After Recent Earnings Report

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s stock price has collected 27.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Surgery Partners, Inc. Announces Pricing of $279.0 million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Surgery Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.89, which is $8.59 above the current price. SGRY currently public float of 31.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 338.78K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went up by 27.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.99% and a quarterly performance of 14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Surgery Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.62% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of 8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SGRY, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 10th of the current year.

SGRY Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares surge +34.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +27.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.32. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 80.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Brocklehurst Laura L., who sale 80 shares at the price of $41.73 back on Sep 29. After this action, Brocklehurst Laura L. now owns 44,036 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $3,338 using the latest closing price.

Brocklehurst Laura L., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 104 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Brocklehurst Laura L. is holding 44,116 shares at $5,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 581.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.32. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,675.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.