Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) went down by -28.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.52. The company’s stock price has collected -29.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Shattuck Labs Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :STTK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Shattuck Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.50, which is $34.41 above the current price. STTK currently public float of 32.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STTK was 158.80K shares.

STTK’s Market Performance

STTK stocks went down by -29.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.09% and a quarterly performance of -32.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Shattuck Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.85% for STTK stocks with a simple moving average of -51.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STTK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for STTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STTK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $47 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to STTK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

STTK Trading at -31.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -29.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STTK fell by -29.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Shattuck Labs Inc. saw -74.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STTK starting from Thomson Erin Ator, who sale 33,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, Thomson Erin Ator now owns 46,259 shares of Shattuck Labs Inc., valued at $643,500 using the latest closing price.

Neill Andrew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Shattuck Labs Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $22.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Neill Andrew R is holding 53,963 shares at $44,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-371.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Shattuck Labs Inc. stands at -368.46. The total capital return value is set at -22.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -20.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.53.