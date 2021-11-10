Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) went down by -29.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Results of Phase 1b Clinical Trial for YTX-7739 in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease; Company Plans to Advance Program to Phase 2

Is It Worth Investing in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMTX is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.67, which is $30.72 above the current price. YMTX currently public float of 8.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMTX was 149.27K shares.

YMTX’s Market Performance

YMTX stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.90% for YMTX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.29% for the last 200 days.

YMTX Trading at -39.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -39.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMTX fell by -33.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stands at -736.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.13.

Based on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 62.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.57. Total debt to assets is 30.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.