monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) went up by 15.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $425.84. The company’s stock price has collected 21.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that MediaValet Announces Partnership with monday.com, Taking “Work Without Limits” to New Heights

Is It Worth Investing in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :MNDY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for monday.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $361.11, which is -$75.32 below the current price. MNDY currently public float of 28.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNDY was 265.55K shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY stocks went up by 21.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.53% and a quarterly performance of 84.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for monday.com Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.98% for MNDY stocks with a simple moving average of 48.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNDY, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

MNDY Trading at 21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +21.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $372.11. In addition, monday.com Ltd. saw 148.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.43 for the present operating margin

+86.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for monday.com Ltd. stands at -94.46. The total capital return value is set at -196.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.20.

Based on monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 132.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.97.

The receivables turnover for the company is 43.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.