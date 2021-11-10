KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) went up by 5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s stock price has collected 15.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that KnowBe4 Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ :KNBE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.67, which is $4.52 above the current price. KNBE currently public float of 14.28M and currently shorts hold a 28.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNBE was 770.28K shares.

KNBE’s Market Performance

KNBE stocks went up by 15.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.94% and a quarterly performance of 30.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for KnowBe4 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.99% for KNBE stocks with a simple moving average of 14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNBE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KNBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNBE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNBE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KNBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KNBE, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

KNBE Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNBE rose by +15.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, KnowBe4 Inc. saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNBE starting from Venkataraman Shrikrishna, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $27.51 back on Nov 04. After this action, Venkataraman Shrikrishna now owns 319,500 shares of KnowBe4 Inc., valued at $46,768 using the latest closing price.

Venkataraman Shrikrishna, the Co-President & CFO of KnowBe4 Inc., sale 100 shares at $27.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Venkataraman Shrikrishna is holding 183,700 shares at $2,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+82.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KnowBe4 Inc. stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at -26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.