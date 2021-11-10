Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) went up by 2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Vicente Reynal Appointed Chairman of the Board of Ingersoll Rand

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE :IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.13, which is $2.93 above the current price. IR currently public float of 401.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IR was 2.31M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stocks went up by 5.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.91% for IR stocks with a simple moving average of 19.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $54 based on the research report published on October 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to IR, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

IR Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.61. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Sep 10. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 78,427 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,650,000 using the latest closing price.

Gillespie Gary E, the See Remarks of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 54,975 shares at $52.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Gillespie Gary E is holding 20,039 shares at $2,906,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+24.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.40. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 25.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.