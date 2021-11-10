Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Casper Sleep Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 15

Is It Worth Investing in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE :CSPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Casper Sleep Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.85, which is $4.12 above the current price. CSPR currently public float of 34.25M and currently shorts hold a 9.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSPR was 694.21K shares.

CSPR’s Market Performance

CSPR stocks went down by -2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.77% and a quarterly performance of -35.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Casper Sleep Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for CSPR stocks with a simple moving average of -48.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSPR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSPR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CSPR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSPR, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

CSPR Trading at -17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPR fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Casper Sleep Inc. saw -39.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPR starting from MONAHAN MICHAEL P., who sale 10,956 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 14. After this action, MONAHAN MICHAEL P. now owns 187,922 shares of Casper Sleep Inc., valued at $56,971 using the latest closing price.

Parikh Neil, the Director of Casper Sleep Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Parikh Neil is holding 1,075,674 shares at $82,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.99 for the present operating margin

+48.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casper Sleep Inc. stands at -18.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.02. Equity return is now at value -720.60, with -38.50 for asset returns.

Based on Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 257.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 27.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.57 and the total asset turnover is 2.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.