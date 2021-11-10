Buy or Sell Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) went down by -10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ :NEWT) Right Now?

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWT is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.25, which is -$1.78 below the current price. NEWT currently public float of 21.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWT was 271.29K shares.

NEWT’s Market Performance

NEWT stocks went down by -4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of 9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Newtek Business Services Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for NEWT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWT

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWT reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for NEWT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 07th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to NEWT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

NEWT Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWT fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.75. In addition, Newtek Business Services Corp. saw 47.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWT starting from SLOANE BARRY, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.95 back on Nov 18. After this action, SLOANE BARRY now owns 1,055,094 shares of Newtek Business Services Corp., valued at $17,950 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.77 for the present operating margin

+81.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newtek Business Services Corp. stands at +32.46. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 54.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.