Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went down by -9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that Aemetis to Review Third Quarter Financial Results on November 11, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aemetis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.80, which is $10.58 above the current price. AMTX currently public float of 29.55M and currently shorts hold a 13.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 1.04M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of 115.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 492.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Aemetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 41.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $25 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

AMTX Trading at 19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.95. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 713.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from FOSTER ANDREW B, who sale 9,533 shares at the price of $23.09 back on Nov 08. After this action, FOSTER ANDREW B now owns 0 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $220,117 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER ANDREW B, the Executive Vice President of Aemetis Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that FOSTER ANDREW B is holding 9,533 shares at $29,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.67 for the present operating margin

+6.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -22.14. The total capital return value is set at -8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.53. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with -41.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.