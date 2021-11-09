We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Resources Corporation (AREC), Here is What We Found

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) went up by 7.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/21 that JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on November 16th, 17th, and 18th

Is It Worth Investing in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ :AREC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREC is at -0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for American Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.65, which is $1.57 above the current price. AREC currently public float of 45.86M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREC was 1.85M shares.

AREC’s Market Performance

AREC stocks went up by 2.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.65% and a quarterly performance of 18.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for American Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for AREC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.49% for the last 200 days.

AREC Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1552.09 for the present operating margin

-838.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -967.81. Equity return is now at value 150.80, with -52.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 218.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.