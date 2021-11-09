Wall Street Pummels Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) After Recent Earnings Report

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) went up by 57.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Dover Motorsports, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Speedway Motorsports

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE :DVD) Right Now?

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DVD is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dover Motorsports Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $0.42 above the current price. DVD currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DVD was 46.24K shares.

DVD’s Market Performance

DVD stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Dover Motorsports Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.85% for DVD stocks with a simple moving average of 55.31% for the last 200 days.

DVD Trading at 47.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 27.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +49.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVD rose by +56.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Dover Motorsports Inc. saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Motorsports Inc. stands at +19.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.07. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.