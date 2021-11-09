The Chart for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that KKR Grows KREST Industrial Real Estate Portfolio With First International Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.42, which is $8.74 above the current price. KKR currently public float of 552.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 3.11M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.49% and a quarterly performance of 19.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for KKR & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.23% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of 36.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $74 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to KKR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

KKR Trading at 17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.29. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 94.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Phorm Investors L.P., who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 05. After this action, KKR Phorm Investors L.P. now owns 22,175,980 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS GEORGE R, the Co-Executive Chairman of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 4,667,166 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ROBERTS GEORGE R is holding 0 shares at $383,874,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+112.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +44.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.70. Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 247.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 42.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 277.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.