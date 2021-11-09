Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that Fed Says Meme Stocks Pose Risks to Financial Stability

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.26, which is $10.96 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 9.73M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went up by 8.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -29.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Robinhood Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to HOOD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 27th of the current year.

HOOD Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -9.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +8.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.57. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Tenev Vladimir, who sale 120,647 shares at the price of $34.86 back on Oct 28. After this action, Tenev Vladimir now owns 892,165 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $4,205,549 using the latest closing price.

Bhatt Baiju, the Chief Creative Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 120,651 shares at $34.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bhatt Baiju is holding 892,161 shares at $4,205,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.44 for the present operating margin

+50.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at +0.30. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.19.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 92.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 17.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.