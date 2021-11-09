Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.71. The company’s stock price has collected 36.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Arbe Appoints Veteran Chief Financial Officer Karine Pinto-Flomenboim

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ :ARBE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Arbe Robotics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $3.8 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ARBE was 68.41K shares.

ARBE’s Market Performance

ARBE stocks went up by 36.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.53% and a quarterly performance of 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.73% for Arbe Robotics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.66% for ARBE stocks with a simple moving average of 20.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2021.

ARBE Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares surge +40.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +36.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd. saw 17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.