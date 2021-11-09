Here’s Our Rant About Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that NEXE Engages Crew Marketing for Patented Compostable Capsule Launch

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ :KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.29, which is $3.53 above the current price. KDP currently public float of 847.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDP was 5.58M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.05% and a quarterly performance of 4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.25% for KDP stocks with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $42 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KDP, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

KDP Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.35. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw 11.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Hopkins Herbert Derek, who sale 38,513 shares at the price of $35.04 back on Sep 10. After this action, Hopkins Herbert Derek now owns 538,198 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $1,349,576 using the latest closing price.

Whitmore Justin, the Chief Strategy Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 11 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Whitmore Justin is holding 91,621 shares at $384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.01 for the present operating margin

+54.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +11.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 61.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.05. Total debt to assets is 29.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.