Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) went up by 10.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.18. The company’s stock price has collected 25.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Corcept Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Purchase up to 10 Million Shares of its Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CORT) Right Now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORT is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.75, which is $1.86 above the current price. CORT currently public float of 104.89M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORT was 489.17K shares.

CORT’s Market Performance

CORT stocks went up by 25.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.54% and a quarterly performance of 8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.99% for CORT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CORT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CORT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CORT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CORT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CORT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CORT Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORT rose by +25.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated saw -12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORT starting from Maduck Sean, who sale 637 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Maduck Sean now owns 40,024 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, valued at $12,740 using the latest closing price.

Maduck Sean, the Chief Commercial Officer of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, sale 24,363 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Maduck Sean is holding 40,024 shares at $487,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.23 for the present operating margin

+98.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stands at +29.96. The total capital return value is set at 28.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.64. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.49. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.07.