Can Sea Limited (SE) Remain Competitive?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $372.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 13 hours ago that This e-commerce stock may be a better buy than Amazon right now

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE :SE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SE is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Sea Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $388.84, which is $37.9 above the current price. SE currently public float of 396.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SE was 3.33M shares.

SE’s Market Performance

SE stocks went down by -2.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of 15.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Sea Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for SE stocks with a simple moving average of 23.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $427 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2021.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $400. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SE, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

SE Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $351.63. In addition, Sea Limited saw 72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.00 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -36.98. The total capital return value is set at -36.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.19. Equity return is now at value -64.90, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.22. Total debt to assets is 20.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.