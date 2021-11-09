Beam Global (BEEM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went up by 16.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s stock price has collected 12.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that Beam Global Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Beam Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is $0.49 above the current price. BEEM currently public float of 7.54M and currently shorts hold a 40.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 194.74K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went up by 12.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.33% and a quarterly performance of 17.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.69% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of 10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BEEM, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

BEEM Trading at 33.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares surge +47.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.17. In addition, Beam Global saw -47.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $26.16 back on Oct 08. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 69,786 shares of Beam Global, valued at $36,626 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 1,500 shares at $34.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 39,551 shares at $51,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.85 for the present operating margin

-11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -83.94. The total capital return value is set at -27.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.26. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 8.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.70. Total debt to assets is 7.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.25.