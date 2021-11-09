A Lesson to Learn: Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went down by -2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that How the Fund Industry Can Make Real Progress on Diversity

Is It Worth Investing in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE :NLSN) Right Now?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLSN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.62, which is $5.43 above the current price. NLSN currently public float of 355.66M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLSN was 3.89M shares.

NLSN’s Market Performance

NLSN stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.44% and a quarterly performance of -10.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Nielsen Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for NLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLSN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NLSN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NLSN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLSN reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for NLSN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to NLSN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

NLSN Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLSN fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.15. In addition, Nielsen Holdings plc saw -0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLSN starting from De Luca Guerrino, who purchase 3,971 shares at the price of $25.26 back on Mar 08. After this action, De Luca Guerrino now owns 32,080 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc, valued at $100,311 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.62 for the present operating margin

+42.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.06. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 430.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.16. Total debt to assets is 62.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.